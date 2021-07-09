Accident or crime? Merced police investigate shooting that left one person hurt Friday

The Merced Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night in the city.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 6:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Hearst Drive in north Merced.

But there were few additional details.

“We’re unsure if it’s criminal or accidental,” Lt. Emily Foster said. “Investigators are arriving at the scene.”

Foster didn’t have any more information on the victim, including their age and gender. The person was flown to a Modesto-area hospital, according to Foster, and their condition was not available.