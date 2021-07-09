Firefighters battle blaze that burns an estimated 100 vehicles in two Merced auto yards

Firefighters battled a blaze that burned dozens of vehicles in a pair of auto yards Friday night along East Childs Avenue in south Merced.

Merced County Fire units responded to the fire at 6:11 p.m. at ProVolks Ranch and Freitas Towing at 1250 and 1308 E. Childs, respectively. There is also a Freitas Auto Wrecking business at the same location.

Firefighters battled a fire that damaged an estimated 100 vehicles in two Merced auto yards on Friday, July 9, 2021. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Roughly 100 vehicles were involved. An estimated 10 to 20 acres of grass caught fire as well.

A plume of dark smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters from Merced County, Merced City and Atwater City fire departments teamed up to battle a blaze at two Merced auto yards on East Childs Ave. on Friday, July 9, 2021. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Details remained preliminary late Friday.

Merced County, Merced City and Atwater City fire departments all assisted to combat the fire. There were 10 engines and four water tankers on scene along with 35 fire personnel, according to Cal Fire Atwater City Battalion Chief Andrew Overbay.

There were no reported injuries or structure damage, Cal Fire Assistant Chief Mark Pimentel said.

“The fire is under control,” Pimentel said. “We’re not allowing any more damage. For my guys’ safety, we’re strategically trying to get to the vehicles that are on fire.”

Pimentel said firefighters will be on scene late into the night.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.