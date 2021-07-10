Heat wave produces record temperatures for Merced. And it’s only going to get hotter

The extreme heat wave that has hit the Central Valley this weekend already has broken one record high in Merced.

Experts predict more records to fall Saturday and Sunday, as temperatures were expected to soar to 111 degrees in the next two days.

Friday’s high reached 108, which broke the record of 107 for July 9, set in 1990, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service predicts highs of 111 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. If that happens, the city will break records that are 60 years old.

The current record for July 10 is 108, set in 1961; the record for July 11 is 110 in 1959.

Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher with the National Weather Service in Hanford says it’s not often you see consecutive days of 110 degrees or higher temperatures in Merced.

“Less than once a year,” Bollenbacher said. “Maybe once every two years. The fact that it’s consecutive days is what makes it special.”

Bollenbacher says the time of year and the drought combined with a ridge of high pressure help create the conditions driving the current heat wave.

An excessive heat warning was in effect from noon Friday to Monday night for nearly the entire state. Only the coastal region will be spared; sweltering conditions will reach up to 6,000 feet in the mountains.

By Monday, temperatures in Merced will start to trend downward, though still unpleasant, with a high of 109. On Tuesday, highs will be around 103, then move into the high 90s by Wednesday.

The hottest recorded temperature for Merced in the month of July is 114, recorded on three occasions, according to the Weather Service: July 24, 1902; Aug. 8, 1905; and July 17, 1925.

Cooling Zone Information

During the heat wave, people are cautioned to avoid strenuous outside activity from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and to check on elderly neighbors or those who live alone and bring pets inside, providing them with plenty of fresh water.

People who do venture outdoors should make sure to wear sunscreen and drink extra water.

Various cooling zones will be open to help residents cope with the heat, according to a news release from Merced County.

The following locations will be available during specified days/times to be used as cooling zones if needed:

The City of Atwater’s Cooling Zone will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday at the City Hall lobby, 750 Bellevue Road.

Dos Palos’ Cooling Zone will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday at the City County Building, 1546 Golden Gate Ave.

Gustine’s Cooling Zone will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday at the Police Department, 682 Third Ave., or the Library, 205 Sixth St.

Livingston’s Cooling Zone will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday at the Police Department, 1446 C St.

Los Banos’ Cooling Zone will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene, 1238 Santa Barbara Drive, and on Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Merced’s Cooling Zone will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. It will be open Monday and Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Merced County libraries also will be available as Cooling Zones during normal hours.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all locations, including social distancing and additional sanitation.