Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on West Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Los Banos on Sunday as 46-year-old Jasbir Singh of Fresno, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Los Banos police officers responded to the collision at about 11 p.m. in the area of West Pacheco Boulevard and Badger Flat Road, according to Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

Officers located Singh unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears Singh was crossing north on West Pacheco Boulevard toward a truck and trailer he had parked along the side of the roadway.

Authorities said he was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 19-year-old Los Banos man traveling in an eastbound lane.

The driver was cooperative with officers and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

