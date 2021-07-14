Cyclist killed in north Merced hit-and-run crash identified as UC Merced student

Merced Sun-Star File Image - The main entrance to the University of California, Merced in Merced, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

UC Merced officials have confirmed a 22-year-old cyclist killed this week by a hit-and-run driver was a student at the university.

Brian Chuc of Los Angeles was identified by the Merced County Coroner as the person killed in the crash, reported on Bellevue Road east of Utah Street, just west of El Capitan High.

UC Merced Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Charles Nies said in a statement a virtual moment of silence for Chuc will be held at noon on Friday.

Nies said he and the university community are greatly saddened by Chuc’s death, adding everyone is keeping Chuc’s family, friends and loved ones in their thoughts “during this terrible time.”

A junior from Los Angeles, Chuc lived on campus and majored in sociology with a minor in philosophy. Nies said Chuc would frequently join him during virtual student hours during the fall semester.

“I had the great fortune to have frequent conversations with him about his academic course work, his understanding of leadership, has passion for UC Merced and his desire to make a difference,” Nies said in the statement.

“One of his faculty members shared that his inquisitive nature could elevate the conversation in class for everyone. His contributions to the campus community will be missed.”

A small group is planning to gather in-person at Peterson Memorial Point on campus and a Zoom link will be sent out for those who wish to join remotely, the statement said.

Counseling is available on campus. Plus, 24-hour counseling and psychological services can be contacted by phone. To schedule an appointment call (209) 288-4266.

“I ask that we all set aside a few minutes on Friday as we collectively, from wherever you are, take time at noon to pass and honor Brian,” the statement said.

Suspect arrested

The suspect in the case, Michael Harris of Santa Paula was arrested after the crash.

According to CHP, Harris was driving a 2016 Buick Regal westbound on Bellevue Road at an unknown speed approaching from the back of the cyclist, who was traveling westbound on his bicycle.

For unknown reasons, Harris’ vehicle collided with Chuc. Authorities said witnesses reported the driver continued and left the scene after the collision and made a left onto Franklin Road.

Chuc was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

At about 11:30 p.m., Harris contacted 911 from his location in Kern County near Bakersfield and reported that he had been involved in the collision. Bakersfield CHP made contact with Harris and determined his vehicle was involved in the crash.

Harris was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter, driving a vehicle with gross negligence and hit and run resulting in death or injury, according to jail records.

Harris posted bail Tuesday on a $60,000 bond and is no longer in custody, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.