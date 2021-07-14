Local

Merced County Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by train on July 4 in Atwater

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a train near Highway 99 in Atwater on July 4, as Joann Salcido, 31, of Salinas, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to authorities, Salcido’s body was found shortly before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Atwater Boulevard, in an industrial area with the train tracks running parallel to the highway.

The Atwater Police Department is investigating the collision.

