Merced County’s first West Nile Virus case of 2021 found in bird in Turlock area

Merced Sun-Star File Image - Mosquitoes caught overnight sit on a sheet of paper at the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District offices in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A dead bird located near Merced County’s border with Stanislaus County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District.

The dead bird was found in the Turlock area, and the district was alerted to the positive test by the Merced County Department of Public Health.

It’s the first time the virus has been detected in Merced County this year.

Rhiannon Jones, general manager of the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District, said in a district news release that property owners should eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed.

“Mosquito Control Technicians are performing service requests, inspections and treatments to be proactive within the community,” Jones said.

“It is our responsibility to protect human health against mosquito-borne diseases,” Jones said in the release.

The virus has been detected in 20 California counties with activity confirmed in two human cases.

On July 9, California health officials reported that the first known human infection of West Nile virus in the state this year was in San Luis Obispo County, and health officials in that county reported Friday afternoon that the patient died from the disease.

That same day, health officials announced that a human patient in Fresno County tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, the virus has been found in 283 mosquito pooled samples, 68 dead birds and one horse as of July 16.

West Nile virus is described by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as the leading cause of illness spread by mosquito bites. The agency also notes that there is no vaccine against West Nile, nor are there medications to treat the disease in humans.

Residents can also help by taking precautions such as dumping or drain standing water as mosquitoes prefer to lay eggs in stagnant water.

Use repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or Picaridin to defend against mosquitoes.

Other precautions include avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are present which is typically during dawn and dusk, and reporting neglected swimming pools.

This can be done by contacting the mosquito abatement district. Anonymous calls are accepted, according to the release.

Residents can report mosquito breeding problem areas by contacting the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District at (209) 722-1527 or (800) 622-3242.

The district can also be contacted online at the district’s website.

Statewide West Nile Virus information can be found on the California Department of Public Health website and inquires regarding West Nile Virus human infections should contact the Merced County Department of Public Health at 209-381-1200.