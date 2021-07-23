Projects in Merced County could get a nearly $7 million boost. Here are the ones and why

The Merced County Courthouse Museum, at West 21st and N streets in Merced, California, could receive $2 million in federal aid for exterior renovations under an appropriations bill. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa is working to secure nearly $15 million for central San Joaquin Valley projects, with almost $7 million potentially going to Merced County.

This is in line with a congressional appropriations bill, which allows each representative to request money for up to 10 projects in their communities for fiscal year 2022.

In April 2021, the Fresno Democrat submitted requests for the areas that he serves. If passed by the House and Senate, the bill would provide roughly $14.8 million in all for projects in Merced, Fresno and Madera counties.

“Bringing federal funding back to the district is one of my top priorities,” Costa said in a statement. “Investments such as these are an investment in every person who lives here and I’m thankful the appropriation committees recognize the impact that each of these projects will have in our communities.”

The following is a list of the Merced County projects included for consideration:

Merced

The Merced County Courthouse Museum could receive $2 million.

Josh Pedrozo, the District 2 representative on the Merced County Board of Supervisors, said the money would go toward repairing and restoring the museum’s exterior.

The museum suffers from wear and tear. Issues include growing cracks and beehives, mold that is crumbling, and windows that need “some TLC,” too, Pedrozo said. The building also could use new paint.

The Merced County Courthouse Museum stands proudly at West 21st and N streets in Merced, California, but is suffering from cracks, mold and other issues. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Pedrozo and Lloyd Pereira, the District 4 supervisor, reached out to Costa and said the funds would not only go toward that exterior work but also to continue the museum’s mission to serve as an educational resource and county landmark.

Pereira noted he received letters of support from state Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced; Merced Mayor Matt Serratto; District 3 Councilmember Bertha Perez; Merced College President Chris Vitelli; and Merced Union High School District Superintendent Alan Peterson.

“The Merced County Courthouse Museum is a symbol of Merced,” Pedrozo said. “People know that and they go to it and see it and it represents everybody here with all the diverse culture that we have.

“This will ensure that this resource will still be available toward all of our residents, local high school students, elementary students, college students, but also to the residents of Merced County.”

If the county is awarded the funds, restoration would begin Oct. 1 and be completed Sept. 30, 2022, Pedrozo said.

Los Banos

The San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority would receive $3,500,000 toward the Los Banos Creek Detention Reservoir Regulation and Storage Project.

The funding would aid in long-term, independent solutions to flooding, drought, groundwater overdraft and subsidence for the Los Banos Creek Reservoir, according to the community project funding requests.

Gustine

Gustine may receive $950,000 to finish a water loop line from North Avenue to East Avenue, which will create a more stable and safe water distribution system, a news release stated.

It would minimize public health risks and safety concerns, in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s national primary drinking water regulations, according to a statement released from Costa.

“It is essential that every Gustine resident, regardless of socio-economic status, has guaranteed access to safe and clean drinking water at all times,” Costa stated.

Dos Palos

Darrell Fonseca, city manager of Dos Palos, said the $279,664 in funds his town is in line for would go toward replacing a water clarifier at the city’s aging water plant.

“The water plant clarifier itself is a unit that was built in 1969, and this funding will replace the rest of the troughs and repair the center trough and rings,” Fonseca explained.

“It’s 52 years old and needs these repairs and this will enable us to not only provide a more efficient system of operating a cleaner (water) system, but it will also use less energy by the replacement as well.”

The clarifier would also play a major role in the city’s water treatment plant. The city was awarded $11 million in grants from the state in October 2020 that would allow the city to build an entirely new plant, as the current one has failed at least three times in the past decade.

Fonseca said it is important for the city to maintain the current treatment plant before they break ground on a new one

“It takes time, we estimate about 18 months,” Fonseca said. “We need to be able to operate the existing plant for at least two more years, before the new plant comes, and that’s why the clarifier (replacement) will be a major improvement to the operation to enable us to continue serving water and operating efficiently so that’ll help bridge the gap between now and the new construction.”