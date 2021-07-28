Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Merced, police say

Merced Police

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Merced on Wednesday morning, according to Merced police.

Officers responded at 2:09 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of West Childs Avenue and N Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Medical personnel were on scene rendering aid to the 65-year-old woman when officers arrived. Police said witnesses reported the woman was lying in the roadway prior to the collision. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crime can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to authorities through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.