Local

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Merced, police say

Merced Police
Merced Police

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Merced on Wednesday morning, according to Merced police.

Officers responded at 2:09 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of West Childs Avenue and N Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Medical personnel were on scene rendering aid to the 65-year-old woman when officers arrived. Police said witnesses reported the woman was lying in the roadway prior to the collision. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crime can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to authorities through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

  Comments  

Business

As Jeff Bezos stresses climate change, Amazon promotes books saying it’s fake

Environment

Thousands of scientists sound the alarm again on climate emergency

July 27, 2021 6:16 PM

Environment

Extreme drought pushes portion of Utah’s Great Salt Lake to lowest levels

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service