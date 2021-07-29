Merced County Coroner asks for public’s help locating family of deceased man

Santiago Lopez Lucero. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking the public for help locating relatives of a deceased man identified as Santiago Lopez Lucero, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said coroner’s office staff have searched multiple personnel records but have been unsuccessful in locating any of his relatives.

Locating immediate family members is necessary for the coroner’s office to release Lucero’s body and allow for the him to have a proper burial, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Lucero is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.