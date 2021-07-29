Local

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by vehicle in Merced

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in Merced on Wednesday, as Velda Wormely, 65, of Merced, according to Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson.

According to police, officers responded at 2:09 a.m. to the area of West Childs Avenue and N Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and Wormely was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries. Police said witnesses told officers she was lying in the roadway prior to the collision.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 20-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

