Planada community kicks off $2.4M in upgrades to Houlihan Park in Merced County

Community members and local dignitaries break ground during a ceremony for a remodel project at Houlihan Park in Planada, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. In February 2020, Merced County was notified that it would be awarded $2,451,250 in funds from the Proposition 68 grant. The project will install new amenities at the roughly four acre park which include a new splash pad, outdoor stage, jogging path, resurfaced basketball court, pavilions and barbecues among several others. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Residents in Planada came together Monday with members of the Merced County Board of Supervisors to kick off $2.4 million in upgrades to Houlihan Park.

Monday’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of work on several new park features that will benefit the community, according to a news release.

Those include: 1). a splash pad. 2). a lighted walking loop, 3). ten outdoor gym exercise stations in five areas, 4). a new water-efficient irrigation system throughout the park, 5.). playground improvements with shade and drinking fountains, 6). a renovated basketball court with lighting, 7). eight iron benches created by Le Grand High School students, 8). five new picnic shelters with 24 total graffiti-resistant tables, 9). an additional 11 new graffiti-resistant picnic tables throughout the park and 10). an outdoor performing arts stage with lighting.

The grant funding was secured by Merced County through a statewide park program Proposition 68 grant.

The grant was highly competitive, as the state received 478 applications with 62 projects receiving funding, according to the release.

In addition to the work being funded by the grant, Merced County recently upgraded the restrooms at Houlihan Park. Construction on the total project is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Merced County is also currently applying for additional funding for parks in other areas of the county.