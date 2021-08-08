Utility work along Highway 140 in Mariposa County to cause traffic delays, Caltrans says

Motorists traveling along a section of Highway 140 in Mariposa County can expect delays this week due to utility work, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans said the work will result in one-way traffic control along Highway 140 from Bear Creek Bridge in Briceburg to Foresta Road in El Portal.

The work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 9, through Saturday Aug. 14, according to a news release.

During this time, motorists can expect five minute delays and are advised to seek alternates routes when possible, according to Caltrans.