Merced CHP releases information about suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced California Highway Patrol has released more details in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Merced that left a woman dead.

From their investigation, CHP officers believe the vehicle the suspect was driving may have been a 2020 or 2021 Ford F250 or F350 pick up truck, according to a news release.

The vehicle may have minor front end damage. The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Lydia Arroyo, 23, of Merced. Arroyo was found by a passing motorist in the roadway on East 16th Street near the Highway 99 off-ramp.

Officers responded to the scene at about 5:45 a.m. after the motorist contacted 911. Arroyo was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries and died later that day. The CHP said it’s possible the driver was not aware they had struck a pedestrian due to the victims stature and poor lighting in the area.

CHP officers believe the driver of a vehicle similar to this may have been responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Merced in July. California Highway Patrol

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An initial investigation into the collision indicated Arroyo was walking in the roadway outside of a designated crosswalk.

According to the CHP, the suspect vehicle was likely traveling northbound on the East 16th Street off-ramp from Highway 99 when it collided with Arroyo before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the CHP Merced Area Office at 209-356-6600 or after hours at 209-356-2900.