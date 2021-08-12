Los Banos man killed after vehicle goes over embankment on Highway 152

Chyron

A Los Banos man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle after it went off the roadway and down a steep embankment on Highway 152, just west of the Upper Cottonwood Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP office in the Hollister-Gilroy area received a call at 8:16 a.m. of a witness who saw a gray sedan heading eastbound on Highway 152 go over the embankment. According to officials, it’s unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

Officers were initially unable to locate the vehicle.

The Monterey Communications Center requested that the Los Banos CHP search their area and the 2003 Toyota Corolla was eventually located.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned several times before it came to a stop several hundred feet down the embankment.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The name of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.