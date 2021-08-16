Passenger dies of injuries suffered in Highway 152 crash near Los Banos, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A woman is dead following a crash on Highway 152 west of Los Banos on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. and involved two vehicles in the area of Highway 152 and Volta Road.

According to the CHP, Oscar Robles, 41 of San Jose, was driving a Ford F-350 towing a trailer south on Volta Road when he attempted to cross the highway.

As Robles attempted to drive south across the eastbound lanes he failed to observe a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling in the No. 2 eastbound lane, according to a news release.

The Ford drove directly into the path of the Hyundai, causing the front of the Hyundai to collide with the right side of the Ford.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Felipe Martinez, 53, of San Jose, suffered major injuries not considered life threatening.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in Modesto by helicopter. A 55-year-old woman who was the front passenger in the Hyundai was flown to Memorial Hospital in Modesto with life threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the CHP said.

Robles suffered minor injuries in the collision and refused medical attention at the scene. Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.

The name of the woman who died has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.