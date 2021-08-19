Three pets die in large blaze at south Merced home, firefighters say

A Merced City Fire Department crew responded to a fire on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

No people were hurt in a fire reported Thursday morning at a home in south Merced, although three pets died, according to Merced Fire Department.

The fire caused significant damage to the structure and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded at 8:21 a.m. to the residential structure fire in the 1000 block of West 14th and R streets, according to Fire Chief Derek Parker.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and fire coming from multiple windows. Parker said an elderly man and elderly woman were able to exit on their own.

Firefighters used pet masks to revive a dog and cat from the home. But three pet fatalities were confirmed. “We were able to utilize our newly donated pet masks from one of the local Girl Scout troops who gave them to us on Monday,” Parker said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A total of four people were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Parker.

Fourteen fire personnel, three fire engines, one fire truck, a battalion chief and the fire chief responded to the call. Parker said it took firefighters about five minutes to control the fire which was burning throughout the structure.