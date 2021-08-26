Traffic backed up after big rig overturns on Highway 99 in Atwater, CHP reports

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of an overturned big rig on southbound 99 near the Atwater Boulevard off-ramp just after 1 p.m., according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

No injures were reported in the collision.

Zuniga said a 2013 Peterbilt driven by George Foster, 38, of Fresno was traveling southbound in the No. 2 lane when he became distracted in an area where the road curved and transitions from three lanes down to two for construction.

The big rig struck sand barrels along the highway and overturned blocking the No. 2 lane and the southbound off-ramp to Atwater Boulevard.

As of 2 p.m. motorists were not be able to exit southbound 99 at any of the off-ramps throughout the City of Atwater.

The nearest available off-ramps for southbound Highway 99 are Westside Boulevard north of the collision and 16th Street in Merced, according to Zuniga.

Traffic is moving slowly in both the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes due to the backup. Caltrans and CHP are working to clear the scene.

Zuniga said it is unknown how long it will take to clear the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.