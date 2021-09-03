Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here’s who will pay for it

Park hours are displayed on a sign at Applegate Park, located at West 25th and R streets in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced could soon become shark territory if the City Council approves a proposal to construct a San Jose Sharks “tealtop” youth outdoor skate rink in Applegate Park.

The rink would be the latest in a series of blacktops transformed into street hockey courts by the San Jose Sharks Foundation since 1999. The foundation provides all youth hockey equipment so that local kids involved with the program can learn hockey safely and be physically active.

The prospective project would be made possible via a public-partnership between the City of Merced and El Capitan Hotel and Mainzer Theater, which are newly renovated historic downtown businesses associated with the Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre hotels brand.

The downtown businesses championing the court’s construction are asking the city for $83,250 to build the tealtop. El Capitan and the Mainzer would fund $101,750.

Members of the City Council will discuss the plan during Tuesday’s meeting.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If city leaders endorse the project, the decision would mark a few firsts in the youth hockey program’s 22 years, according to a letter sent to the city by its proponents.

Merced would represent the first community outside of the South Bay to get a San Jose Sharks tealtop. Plus, Applegate Park would be the first public park to host a court.

The proposal is similar to the county’s free Junior Giants baseball program that’s part of the San Francisco Giants Community Fund and the city’s Junior Warriors basketball team.

“It isn’t a new type of relationship,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz said, referencing the existing programs. Like the San Jose Sharks’ program, these similar ones also get youth unique access to play on the teams’ courts and attend games. “They create opportunity for the community,” she said.

Notable about the proposal, however, is that the private partners approached the city with interest, Dietz said. Merced staff received the plan in August and swiftly moved it along for the council’s consideration, she said, noting that it aligns with the City Council’s 2021-22 priority of enhancing community partnerships.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

What a Sharks youth hockey court would mean for Merced

The plan would also add a new sport to Merced’s list of city-sponsored youth recreation programs. Sports currently supported by the city include baseball, softball, football, soccer and wrestling, but not street hockey.

While equipment is covered by the Sharks, bringing a new sport to Merced means the city would have to allocate resources to create a hockey season, secure enrollment, and recruit coaches and referees, Dietz said.

That means in addition to the one-time funding needed to establish the program, additional monies will be needed to keep it running. Whether the city should dedicate funds in this way will be up to the City Council on Tuesday.

A variety of funding sources are available to finance the project, should City Council give the green light, Dietz said. Measure Y funds, general fund sources and community services block grant funds are several possibilities, she said, but it will ultimately be up to the council’s direction.

If approved, groundbreaking for the outdoor rink is anticipated to begin as soon as October and wrap up in time to open in spring.

The plan also comes with a “Merced Night” at a San Jose Sharks game during the 2021-22 season with marketing dedicated to all-things Merced, specifically, El Capitan hotel, Mainzer theater and The Tioga in addition to other local vendors.

Merced residents may comment on the proposal during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. council meeting or submit public comment electronically no later than 1 p.m. by emailing cityclerk@cityofmerced.org. Comments may also be made via voicemail by calling (209) 388-8688 by no later than 1 p.m. Voicemails are limited to three minutes.