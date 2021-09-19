Downtown Merced ‘Barcade,’ Yosemite Crossings project among new businesses coming soon

Items for sale at Bobby’s Market, located along M Street inside the El Capitan Hotel building in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The market offers various snacks and sundries as well as souvenirs. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Local officials say several new business offerings are on their way to the City of Merced, including a wine and tapas bar, a cookie and desert shop, burger restaurant — and a new “Barcade.”

The new businesses come amid a massive development boom that’s been happening in Merced, with multi-million dollar renovations of iconic locations like The Mainzer, El Capitan Hotel and Hotel Tioga.

Plus, there’s the new Yosemite Crossings development on the north side of town, which will bring a slew of new businesses.

Here’s a sampling of some of the new projects that have either opened or are on their way in the coming months:

Wine fans will have a new option in downtown as a wine bar highlights the list of new businesses coming to Merced.

Vinhos Wine Lounge & Tapas will be located at 427 West Main Street, next to Cold Stone Creamery.

Patrons will be able to drink wine and eat snacks and appetizers.

Merced Mayor Matt Serratto says the new business will be an important addition to downtown.

“First of all, it’s a local small business with local entrepreneurs living their dreams,” Serratto said. “Another reason it’s important is the vitalization of downtown is a big deal. We’ve got a lot more coming in the next 18 months or so. We’ve got more to do, which will bring more economic vitality and it’s nice to see local people step up.”

Bobby’s Market recently opened at the El Capitan Hotel. The small shop sells many locally made products and handmade goods. The ‘market, which is located on M Street, near Arbor Lane, also offers a build-your-own trail mix bar with locally grown nuts and fruits.

Rainbird, El Capitan’s signature restaurant, is scheduled to open in the first quarter next year, and will feature dining from chef Quentin Garcia highlighting Merced’s agricultural abundance to produce meals that reflect the unique flavors of the location.

A new family entertainment option is also coming to Merced in Level Up Barcade, which will be located at 325 West Main St.

Level Up Barcade will feature a full restaurant offering Mediterranean style food. Customers will have the option of playing classic arcade games. bocce ball, corn hole, darts and other lawn games in the two-floor, 8,500-square foot building, according to co-owner Andy Beltran.

“It’ll be similar to a Dave and Busters,” Beltran said. “It will have a fully loaded video game area, a full restaurant and full bar. There will be salads and Mediterranean style food, along with burgers and wings. There will be a private karaoke room. All the video games will be quarter operated.”

The business will be open for all ages during the day and will be transition to 21-and-over after 9 p.m.

Beltran says there is no target opening date yet, but they hope to open next year.

Yosemite Crossings construction begins

If you’ve driven by the intersection of Yosemite Avenue and G Street, you’ve notice the heavy machinery clearing the way for the construction of phase one of the Yosemite Crossings shopping center.

The first phase will include Crumbl Cookies, Starbucks, Panda Express, 7-Eleven and The Habit Burger Grill.

In all, the 21.5-acre Yosemite Crossings will also include two medical and dental office buildings, a hotel, multi-family residential housing and other retail space.

“A lot of these are businesses people have been asking about and people have been talking about,” Serratto said. “It’s a chance to invest here and build here. That area is very much under appreciated area of development.”

The multi-family residential buildings will add 44 units to Merced’s housing market. The 80,104 square-foot hotel is expected to be four floors with 128 rooms.

Other on-site features at Yosemite Crossings are expected to include a gas station, bank, day care and fast food and family-style restaurants.

