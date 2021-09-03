Police ask for public’s help in locating Merced man, 81, reported missing by family

The Merced Police Department is seeking help to locate Humberto Contreras-Pulido, 81, of Merced, after he was reported missing on Friday morning by his family. Merced Police Department

Merced police are seeking help to locate an 81-year old Merced man reported missing by his family.

Humberto Contreras-Pulido was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Friday when he left to go to the Rancho San Miguel grocery store on Yosemite Parkway.

He was driving a 2002 tan Ford Explorer with a license plate number of 6ZDK339 and wearing a button-up short sleeve shirt and beige colored polyester pants with brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.