Teenage cyclist hospitalized with major injuries after being hit by truck near Livingston

A Livingston teenager was flown to a regional hospital Tuesday morning with injuries after being hit by a truck near Livingston, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Merced-area CHP officers responded at 7:21 a.m. to Vinewood Avenue, west of Robin Avenue, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Authorities said the 14-year-old male was riding a bicycle eastbound on Vinewood Avenue when he was clipped by a Ford F-750 two-axle truck traveling eastbound on Vinewood Avenue at about 45 mph.

According to Zuniga, the driver of the truck Lane Johnson, 45, of Atwater, pulled over and called 911 after the collision. The teenager was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital with major injuries and is expected to survive, Zuniga said.

Johnson was cooperative and reportedly told officers the sun was in his eyes and that he didn’t see the cyclist in the lane, according to ZUniga. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

CHP says motorists are encouraged to use sun visors and sun glasses as well as reducing speed when driving to help with vision in sunny conditions.