Fatal collision reported near Livingston after vehicle found down embankment off Highway 99

A driver is dead following a rollover collision off Highway 99 just north of Livingston in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 6:15 a.m. Monday, CHP officers responded to the site just north of Collier Road for a report of a vehicle down an embankment, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Officers arrived on scene to find Emergency Medical Services personnel performing CPR on a man believed to be in his 20s who was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities are working to positively identify the man.

Zuniga said it appears the vehicle, a 1981 Chevrolet pickup truck, was traveling northbound on Highway 99 when for unknown reasons the vehicle traveled to the left and struck a concrete median. The collision with the median caused the vehicle to veer back to the right and travel down an embankment, overturning several times.

CHP said the man was found lying on the floorboard inside the vehicle and appears to have not been wearing a seat belt. Zuniga said based on evidence located at the scene, alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the collision.

While investigating the collision, authorities found the vehicle to be cold to the touch and it is unknown when the collision occurred, Zuniga said.