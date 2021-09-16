New Merced College police chief is a former student, longtime law enforcement officer

Merced College

A former Merced College student with over two decades of local law enforcement experience has stepped up to keep his alma mater safe as the campus’s top cop.

Jeffrey Horn, formerly a field training officer and detective for the Las Banos and Merced police departments, brings 24 years of law enforcement experience to Merced College as its new police chief, according to a campus news release.

“I am excited to be at Merced College, and grateful for the opportunity to work with students and staff to have a safe and enjoyable school year,” Horn said in the release. “I look forward to getting to know the campus community.”

Horn officially began his new role on Sept. 1, assuming duties from former chief Matt Williams. Williams retired in May after three years with the college and 32 years with the Merced Police Department.

Alan Ward served as the campus’s interim chief in Williams’ absence, overseeing police operations during the ongoing pandemic until Horn’s recent appointment.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The safety and security of our campus community is always going to be a top priority at Merced College,” said President Chris Vitelli in the release.

“We are fortunate to be adding Sgt. Horn’s experience, expertise and leadership, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to cultivate a welcoming, family-like environment at our Merced and Los Banos campuses.”

A Valley native, Horn hails from Kerman in Fresno County. He began his career with the Los Banos Police Department as a patrol officer, field training officer and detective, but was hired by the Merced Police Department in 2001.

While serving the Merced Police Department, Horn had roles as a field training officer, the Gang Violence Suppression Unit, the Narcotics Task Force and as a major crimes and homicide detective. He supervised patrol officers and detectives as well.

Horn’s position as the Merced Police Department’s administration sergeant included overseeing all department training, recruiting, hiring and background checks, as well as investigating claims of officer misconduct.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He will continue to serve as the department’s rangemaster and oversee firearms training, according to the release.

The new campus police chief’s long time experience with law enforcement in the Merced community will serve him well at the college, said Vice President of Administrative Services Joe Allison in the release.

“Sgt. Horn’s longstanding ties to the Central Valley, oversight of several Merced Police Department training programs, and administrative experience as a supervisor and investigator all make him an outstanding fit for the role of Merced College Police Chief,” Allison said.

“We already have an exceptional campus police department, and I am confident that Horn’s leadership will only enhance the services we provide in maintaining the safety of our campus community.”

As a student, Horn attended Merced College in 2005 and 2006. He said he’s hoping to hold a series of events and other opportunities for students and employees to meet and get to know their campus police officers, according to the release. Horn encourages anyone to stop by the campus police office any time to say hello to himself and staff.