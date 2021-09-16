California Republic Comic Con returns to Merced County Fairgrounds on Saturday

Justin Alvarez, 26, of Modesto, speaks to children dressed as Spiderman during the California Republic Comic Con at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

California Republic Comic Con, Merced’s own comic convention, returns to the Merced County Fairgrounds to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 18 and brings an array of celebrity guests.

This year the biggest pop culture event in Merced County is inviting fans to meet Hollywood’s actor Tom Sizemore, according to a news release.

Sizemore is best known for playing Sergeant Horvath in the film “Saving Private Ryan” and Michael Cheritto in the film “Heat.” His other films and television include “Passenger 57,” “Striking Distance,” “Wyatt Earp,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Strange Days,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down,” and many other films.

Sizemore will be joined by Bai Ling who is loved by fans as Myca in the 1994 film “The Crow,” and Cesar Garcia, who is best known for his breakout roles in “Fast & Furious as Juvenal,” and “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” as No-Doze.

Star Wars fans lovers will be able to meet C. Andrew Nelson who played Darth Vader in the Special Edition re-release of the original Star Wars trilogy as well as in the “Rebel Assault II” and “Dark Forces” games from LucasArts and managed to spend more time in the official Vader costume than any other actor.

Wrestling lovers will get a chance to learn everything about the GLOW Wrestling from the 1980’s GLOW star Patricia Summerland known as “Sunny the California Girl,” the release said.

The show also features professional artists and creators Chris Marrinan (Nova, Wonder Woman, Doctor Strange), Luis Rivera (The Mis-Adventures of Adam West), Peter Secosh (Elvira, Nocturnals), Tobe Daranouvong (The Villain Comic, Sumo Geisha), and Central Valley-grown cosplayers Lady Deadpool Fresno, Deadpool Fresno, Deadpurple7, and Noel.

California Republic Comic Con brings pop culture fun to fans of all ages. The program includes celebrity guest panels and a cosplay contest with a grand cash prize of $300, the release said.

The event is open from 10 am to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced. Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door, family pack (admit 4) is $35 and is available online only. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.