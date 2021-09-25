Fresno woman, 34, killed in solo vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Merced County, CHP says

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 34-year old Fresno woman died after a car she was driving crashed into a median along Highway 99 in Merced County early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just north of the Winton Parkway exit in Livingston at 3:49 a.m. The woman, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was driving a 1997 Lexus southbound on Highway 99.

“She was driving an unknown speed and drifted left for unknown reasons and collided with the center median,” CHP officer Eric Zuniga said. “She hit the guardrail and her vehicle overturned, landing on its roof on the other side of the guardrail.”

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The driver was wearing a seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Zuniga.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

