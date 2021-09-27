Driver killed solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Livingston in Merced County

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

One person is dead following a fatal collision on Highway 99 near Livingston, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the area of southbound Highway 99 at Winton Parkway on Saturday, after the Merced Communications Center was notified of a traffic collision at 3:49 a.m., according to a CHP news release.

An investigation determined a 34-year-old Fresno woman was driving a 1997 Lexus southbound on Highway 99, north of Winton Parkway at an unknown speed. The CHP said that for unknown reasons the vehicle drifted left onto the southbound center median where it crashed into a metal guardrail.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its roof in the northbound center median of the highway, north of Winton Parkway according to the release. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.