COVID booster shots now being offered in Merced County to certain groups

Registered Nurse Myrna Pulido administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic held by the Merced Union High School District in partnership with Castle Family Health Centers, for children 12 years of age and older at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Merced County for those who were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised that people 65 years and older, people living in long-term care settings and people 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions should receive the third booster shot six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer boosters are now U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved under Emergency Use Authorization.

The CDC also advised the booster shots for people age 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions and people age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Only people who have received the Pfizer vaccine previously, and who completed their two-dose series at least six months ago are eligible at this time.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The CDC is currently evaluating data to make additional recommendations for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. At this time there is no booster shot authorized for those two vaccines.

Booster shots are available through local healthcare providers and pharmacies, and are not currently available at mobile clinics.

The Merced County Department of Public Health advises people to consult their primary care provider to determine if they are eligible for a booster vaccine.

Booster shots do not need to be received from the same location where you were originally vaccinated. Remember to bring your vaccine card when you arrive to receive a booster shot.

You can schedule booster shots or first-dose vaccination appoints at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER