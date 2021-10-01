Discipline promised for Merced school brawl — but details won’t be released to the public

Students walk across campus during the first day of school at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The aftermath of this week’s skirmish between students and staff at El Capitan High School continued to take shape Friday, as Merced police and the Merced Union High School District investigated the altercation.

Three students have been arrested and released for alleged misdemeanor assault so far. All three were under 18-years-old, meaning the students’ names and criminal records will be kept confidential from the public.

MUHSD Deputy Superintendent Ralph Calderon told the Sun-Star that the school is in the process of gathering all evidence and data for the district’s investigation. Action will be taken when necessary, including potential suspension or expulsion for students and possible personnel discipline if appropriate.

But due to minor and personnel privacy protection, most people will never know the full extent of the incident’s consequences.

Interest in the El Capitan incident sparked online this week as hundreds of students, parents, and members of the public debated whether staff’s use of force to end the brawl went too far.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I think those are very difficult questions because these types of experiences are not natural in a school,” Calderon said when asked to respond to online criticism of how MUHSD staff handled the fight.

“I reiterate that we are looking at everything that happened, and we are going to take appropriate action.”

Use of force used on students draws criticism and support

Images of the El Capitan altercation elicited criticism from some who described the techniques implemented to restrain students as “abuse.” Others defended school staff’s methods of dispelling the multiple fights that cropped up during the lunchtime melee.

A school resource officer and several MUHSD staff were involved in the incident. A preliminary police investigation report shows that several staff members suffered minor injuries.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Merced police’s investigation has not indicated any misconduct took place, according to the department.

MUHSD is investigating the role of its own employees in the incident.

While individuals on each side of the debate may wish to know the intricacies of the aftermath, those details will likely remain between students and their parents or any disciplined staff.

Calderon acknowledged the public curiosity concerning details of any disciplinary consequences but said privacy laws relating to student discipline and personnel issues keep that information confidential.

A statement sent by the school to parents after Tuesday’s altercation said students involved in the incident were suspended. Police and MUHSD officials have said that student intervention during the fight, despite staff’s instructions for students to disperse, made the melee more difficult to quell.

Calderon said he could not comment on the number of students who have been suspended or expelled as a result of the fight due to confidentiality laws.

One parent of a suspended student spoke to the Sun-Star about why she felt the disciplinary action against her son was uncalled for. She told the Sun-Star that her son was being punished for intervening on behalf of a female student’s safety.

Information will also be limited concerning students facing legal ramifications.

It’s likely that the ongoing investigation will yield further student arrests and charges, according to Merced police.

As the investigations progress, campus life is returning to normal at El Capitan, Calderon said.

“This type of incident is so few and far between,” he said. “Kids are going to class. They’re looking forward to Friday night football. We’re moving on.”