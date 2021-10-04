Passenger killed Friday night in a Merced County collision is ID’d as Dos Palos man

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a Dos Palos man killed Friday in a collision north of that city as 64-year-old William Ainsworth, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Officers responded to the collision about 8:38 p.m. in the area of Highway 152 and Palm Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Authorities said 51-year-old Pedro Rambia, of Avenal, was driving south on Palm Avenue attempting to cross eastbound Highway 152 in a 2018 Kenworth two-axle big rig pulling a set of doubles loaded with tomatoes.

W. Ainsworth Jr., 38, of Visalia, was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry east on the highway with two passengers in the No. 1 lane at an unknown speed, according to the release. As the Toyota approached the big rig, the driver braked and turned left in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, the CHP said.

The Toyota collided with the middle of the number two trailer and became lodged beneath it. Rambia, believing his truck had suffered some sort of mechanical issue, pulled to the right shoulder, south of Highway 152, to inspect the vehicle, according to the CHP.

After exiting the vehicle, Rambia noticed the Toyota trapped beneath the trailer and called for assistance.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities said the elder Ainsworth, the right front passenger, suffered fatal injuries. Joseph Molina, 57, of Visalia, a right rear passenger, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Modesto, according to the release.

Ainsworth Jr. suffered major injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Authorities said Rambia did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

According to the CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.