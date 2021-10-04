Local

Atwater man, 21, dies in an apparent high-speed, rollover crash in Merced County

Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 21-year old Atwater man was killed after he was thrown from his vehicle in a single-car crash late Monday afternoon in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to the area of Livingston Cressey Road in Livingston at 4:50 p.m.

The Atwater man was driving east in a 2008 Honda Civic on Livingston Cressey, just west of Cressey Road. Witnesses estimated he was driving in excess of 100 mph, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

The driver veered onto the right-hand shoulder, overcorrected and lost control. The car rolled over multiple times.

The 21-year old wasn’t wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuniga said it’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family can be notified.

