Alcohol possibly a factor in Merced County fatal rollover crash, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Alcohol appears to be a factor in a rollover collision south of Livingston in Merced County on Tuesday, that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital, according to authorities.

At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a solo-vehicle rollover collision in the area of Westside Boulevard and Sultana Drive, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Zuniga said it appears a 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound along Westside Boulevard, west of Sultana Drive, at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled onto the north dirt shoulder of the road, overturned several times and struck several almond trees in a nearby orchard.

During the collision, both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Zuniga said it appears both occupants were not wearing seat belts. Authorities are working to identify the driver and passenger of the vehicle. Zuniga said the passenger, who is believed to be a 19-year-old Atwater man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who is believed to be an 18-year-old Merced man, was transported by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries and was in critical condition.

According to Zuniga, alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision which remains under investigation.