Here are the Merced streets getting reduced speed limits over safety concerns

After urging from police, Merced’s engineering department has decided to adjust the speed limit on seven streets where speed limits were expected to increase.
The City Council recently hired Roseville-based Omni-Means Ltd. to do a survey of roads throughout town, which is required before city staffers can make adjustments. It’s the first survey in five years.
After initially recommending speed limits that were 5 mph faster, Deputy Director of Public Works Steven Son said he’s made the adjustments. Whether near the D Street Homeless Shelter, a public park or a school, the streets are known to see pedestrians or run through densely populated neighborhoods.
- D Street from Childs to 13th – 30 mph
- Devonwood from Austin to Meadows – 30 mph
- Loughborough Drive – 30 mph
- Meadow from Olive to Loughborough – 30 mph
- Park from Olive to Alexander – 30 mph
- R Street from Olive to Yosemite – 40 mph
- San Jose Avenue from Yosemite to Lehigh Drive – 35 mph
The survey and changes to the speed limit are done under guidelines from the Federal Highway Administration, Son said. “It’s not arbitrary. It’s basically (that) I have very small flexibility,” he said.
Son noted that speed limits in school zones are 25 mph when children are present, overriding posted speed limits.
The survey recommended changes to more than 70 other streets.
Comments