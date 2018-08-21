Three injured in head-on crash in north Merced, police say

Three people, including a child, were injured in a head-on collision in north Merced on Tuesday, according to police.
A woman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on Buena Vista Drive about 3 p.m. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Officer Craig McKeeman.
The driver, who said she was tired, allowed the truck to fishtail as she approached Tres Logos Drive and crossed the center line, McKeeman said.
The truck collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey van heading west, according to police. The 19-year-old driver was pinned under the dashboard and he had to be removed by Merced City Fire Department.
His younger sister, who was riding as a passenger in the van, was also injured in the crash, according to police.
The girl in the van and the woman in the truck were transported to Merced Medical Center in Merced for their injuries. The man driving the van had “significant injuries” and was taken to a Modesto hospital, McKeeman said.
Comments