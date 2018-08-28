SUV careens into two cars and a south Merced home, police say

A woman driving in south Merced on Tuesday failed to stop at a stop sign before striking two cars and careening into a home, according to police.
The woman was driving a black SUV carrying two children north on R Street as she approached the stop sign at Eighth Street before 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Emily Foster.
A tan SUV stopped facing east on Eighth Street and then started to proceed through the intersection before the black SUV T-boned it, according to police.
The black SUV spun to the left and struck a third SUV before striking a home on the corner, police said. The woman and the two children were treated for minor injuries.
A city building inspector deemed the home inhabitable, Foster said. Merced City Fire Department was working on using some wood to secure the porch area that was damaged, she said.
