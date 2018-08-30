Here are the top four applicants to open a weed store in Merced

The city of Merced has ranked its applicants for the four marijuana dispensaries set to open soon, according to officials.
There were a total of 22 complete applications for cannabis dispensaries submitted in March, according to a news release. The City Council decided it will allow only four retail pot stores in town.
The top four were Blue Fire at 1975 W. Olive Ave., Green Door at 811 W. Main St., Manzanita at 1594 W. 18th St. and Harvest of Merced at 863 W. 15th St.
The applications were reviewed by a committee of City Manager Steve Carrigan, Police Chief Chris Goodwin and Director of Development Services Scott McBride, according to a news release, and scored based on criteria established by the council.
The factors included public outreach programs, parking, business hours, previous experience and qualifications of the owners, access to capital, inclusion of certain safety features, local residency and other details, according to officials.
The owners also underwent a “detailed background check,” the release said.
Earlier this year the Planning Commission approved 10 business permits for manufacturing, cultivation and distribution operations. There is no cap for those types of marijuana business.
The top four applications will be scheduled for public hearings before the Planning Commission at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St.
