Big rig carrying logs in Merced County overturns near Highway 99, CHP says

A driver hauling logs on northbound Highway 99 overturned just off of the highway on Monday, closing ramps in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was exiting Highway 99 at the Franklin Road exit on his way to Jamestown and took the curve “a little bit too fast” before the trailer overturned, according to Officer Joel Heckman.
No injuries were reported, but the on- and off-ramps at Franklin Road are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while machinery used to lift the logs makes its way to the scene, CHP said.
