Big rig carrying logs in Merced County overturns off Highway 99

A big rig exiting northbound Highway 99 at the Franklin off-ramp overturned, spilling logs across the on- and off-ramps there about 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the California Highway Patrol reported.
By
Up Next
A big rig exiting northbound Highway 99 at the Franklin off-ramp overturned, spilling logs across the on- and off-ramps there about 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the California Highway Patrol reported.
By

Community

Big rig carrying logs in Merced County overturns near Highway 99, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

September 10, 2018 11:52 AM

A driver hauling logs on northbound Highway 99 overturned just off of the highway on Monday, closing ramps in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was exiting Highway 99 at the Franklin Road exit on his way to Jamestown and took the curve “a little bit too fast” before the trailer overturned, according to Officer Joel Heckman.

No injuries were reported, but the on- and off-ramps at Franklin Road are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while machinery used to lift the logs makes its way to the scene, CHP said.

  Comments  