Injured sea lions found where? Merced County park?

A call recently came into the Mariposa County Sheriff’s about injured sea lions. You heard it. Sea lions.
About 10 minutes before 8 p.m. Sunday a woman reported two injured sea lions near Henderson Park in Snelling, according to the sheriff’s office.
The park is in rural Merced County, but the call was forwarded to nearby U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, Mariposa deputies said.
“As of today we don’t know how things ended up,” a news release said on Wednesday. “We are still trying to track down the results of the call to see if they were actual sea lions or another type of marine animal.”
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the call came in on Sunday.
Merced-area rangers could not be immediately reached.
It’s not totally unheard of to find aquatic mammals headed the wrong way up a river.
Confused, malnourished and underweight, a small sea lion was found in the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in March 2014 after swimming up the San Joaquin River. Believed to be less than a year old, the pup was named Hoppie after the last name of the man who found him.
