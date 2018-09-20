Here’s what the Hotel Tioga rooms will look like when the remodel is done

The company putting a new shine on the Hotel Tioga in downtown Merced recently released renderings of what rooms will look like when it’s all said and done.
Hotel Tioga is seen by many longtime residents as a gem that has fallen into disrepair, but city leaders announced earlier this year that new ownership will put millions of dollars into renovating the 90-year-old building.
The 73,670-square-foot apartment building at 1715 N St. will get new kitchens, countertops, light fixtures and flooring. A website advertising the building lists studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse apartments.
The building cost about $250,000 to build nine decades ago, according to officials. On the National Register of Historic Places, Hotel Tioga hosted the likes of John Kennedy, Calvin Coolidge, Eleanor Roosevelt and Marilyn Monroe among others.
A group called Hotel Tioga Investors LLC will be renovating the building, according to officials.
The building is one of several recently finished or ongoing projects in downtown Merced. Merced Mayor Mike Murphy has cited these projects when using his slogan “Merced is a city on the rise.”
The El Capitan Hotel improvements began in April. The former apartment building is part of a more than $15 million investment to refurbish the building and make it into a 114-room boutique hotel.
UC Merced opened its $45 million Downtown Center in January.
And, there are plans to transform the Mainzer Theater, where records show plans for a sit-down restaurant, stage, movie theater and four bowling lanes.
