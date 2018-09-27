Shakeup at the Merced County public defender’s office leaves questions

The leadership of Merced County Public Defender is in question after the county’s CEO confirmed Thursday an interim leader has taken the office’s reins.
Vincent Andrade, a longtime deputy public defender, is serving as the interim head of the office, according to Merced County CEO Jim Brown.
Brown said Public Defender Dave Elgin, who has led the office since July 2014, is still employed by the county.
But Brown declined to elaborate on whether Elgin is on leave, citing personnel policies that protect the information of county employees.
Brown also wouldn’t discuss the circumstances behind why he made the decision.
Elgin spent 14 years as a prosecutor the Merced County District Attorney’s office, but previously worked as a private criminal defense attorney and an officer for the California Highway Patrol, according to Sun-Star archives.
The previous public defender, Eric Dumars, resigned his position in January 2014 after the county launched an internal investigation into claims of favoritism and potential retaliation.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Elgin declined comment.
