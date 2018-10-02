Merced has picked a city attorney. She was named in a claim earlier this year

The city of Merced hired its first permanent city attorney since 2016, who comes to town after a rocky year in Turlock.
The City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract for Phaedra Norton, who spent about 10 years as Turlock’s city attorney. The 49-year-old will make $204,600 in base pay, according to the contract.
Norton said on Monday she looks forward to working in Merced. “It is certainly an honor to be able to represent the city of Merced as a city attorney,” she said. “I have an open-door policy. I view myself as a public servant and I’m here to serve (the public).”
Merced has contracted with a law firm since the summer of 2016 after the last city attorney, Jennifer McGrath, was terminated after about six weeks. Citing personnel issues, elected officials and city staff never explained her departure.
Norton has handled land use, public works projects, municipal financing, police liability, economic development and Brown Act matters, among other issues, in her last 20 years working for cities, according to a news release.
Norton, who also worked in Modesto, was most recently working for Stockton, according to city staffers. She was still working in Turlock earlier this year when Turlock City Manager Gary Hampton filed a claim against her and two Turlock elected officials who he said bullied him into early retirement, according to the Modesto Bee.
“I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegations set forth in the claim,” Norton told the Bee.
Ultimately Hampton dropped his claim and accepted a settlement of $39,000, according to the Bee.
The growth of UC Merced and the developments going on in downtown Merced were noted by the veteran attorney as highlights for working in the city.
Merced Mayor Mike Murphy praised the attorney’s legal mind, noting Monday the council has wanted an in-house attorney for some time.
“Not only is she a smart legal mind, but she understands our region and its needs,” he said in a statement. “I have really enjoyed getting to know Phaedra through the recruitment process and have every confidence in her in this new position.”
She starts with the city on Oct. 16.
Comments