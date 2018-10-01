Do you know this Merced man? Merced County coroner is looking for his family

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is asking for help to find the relatives of a man who recently died, according to a news release.
No relatives have come forward for 59-year-old John Anthony Porterfield of Merced, according to the Coroner’s Office.
Staff have also searched personal records, but their attempts to find his relatives have been unsuccessful, the release said. Locating immediate family members is necessary to allow the person to be laid to rest.
Anyone with information about Porterfield is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.
