It’s official: Rapper, actor and activist Common is coming to Merced

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Common arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Common showed up at P.S. 111 in midtown Manhattan on Thursday as an ambassador for the Adopt-A-Classroom initiative. He made the surprise appearance with his mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, to present the school with a $10,000 check. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP