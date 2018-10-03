It’s official: Rapper, actor and activist Common is coming to Merced

Rapper, actor and activist Common will be in Merced next week to speak at an event about education and prison reform.
The California Endowment and Building Healthy Communities in Merced are sponsoring the event at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St.
A flier has been circulating on Facebook for weeks but the event became official on Tuesday, according to Brian Mimura, the program manager for The California Endowment.
”The (California) Endowment is sponsoring a series of events in the valley with Common and BHC Merced (is) coordinating the Merced event,” he said in an email.
Common is speaking at Fresno City College the day prior, according to the Fresno Bee.
The tour is part of Imagine Justice, a nonprofit founded by the Academy Award-winning artist, according to its Facebook page. “Centered at the intersection of art and activism, Imagine Justice is dedicated to leveraging the power of art to advocate for the most marginalized people in society, to fight for justice and equality, and to stand united against injustice wherever it appears,” the page says.
Common won his Academy Award for the song “Glory” featured in the movie “Selma,” in which he also appeared. The Chicago native has also won a number of other awards, and made headlines in May of 2011 when President Barack Obama invited him to the White House.
BHC Merced said the event is free but only 600 tickets are available at bit.ly/schoolsnotprisonsmerced, according to the flier.
