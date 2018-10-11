Governor appoints two judges to the Merced County Superior Court

Gov. Jerry Brown made a slew of appointments on Thursday including two new judges to the Merced County Superior Court.
Commissioners Shelly Seymour and Steven Slocum, both of Merced, were appointed to the bench to replace retired judges Harry L. Jacobs and Ronald W. Hansen, respectively, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Seymour has been a commissioner in Merced since 2014 and was a facilitator and self-help attorney before that from 2008 to 2013. The 58-year-old also was a commissioner at the Mariposa County Superior Court from 2012 to 2014, and was a sole practitioner from 1997 to 2008, the release said.
Slocum, 41, was named to the commissioner seat in January.
He served in several positions at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office going back to 2005, including as supervising deputy district attorney.
Judges are appointed by the governor and serve a term of six years, before running for re-election. Commissioners, on the other hand, are hired by the court.
The primary duties of commissioners include determining ex parte motions, hearing uncontested actions and proceedings, conducting arraignments, hearing actions to establish paternity and child or spousal support, hearing small claims and infraction cases and issuing bench warrants for failure to appear, according to court officials.
Comments