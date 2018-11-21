Big rig overturned on Highway 99 in Merced, blocking some of the roadway

A big rig overturned on Highway 99 blocking the northbound off-ramp to Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Wednesday in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Merced, according to acting Sgt. R. Frost. The driver’s name was not immediately available.
Traffic in the area of the off-ramp slowed as the driver approached. It was unclear how much the rainy weather was a factor, CHP said.
Officers were working to clean up and 30 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled into the embankment.
