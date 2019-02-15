More thunderstorms likely for Merced County. Snow shuts down Mariposa County roads

Parts of Merced County saw bursts of heavy showers and some hail Friday and the wet weather is expected to continue this weekend, according to forecasters.
Much of the precipitation expected Saturday and Sunday will take place during the daytime hours, according to meteorologist Bill South of the National Weather Service in Hanford. More than a half-inch of rain is expected through Sunday in Merced.
“Any thunderstorms (Saturday) can produce pea-sized hail,” he said.
Los Banos, Chowchilla and Merced saw some hail on Friday. The third rainstorm is expected to break late Sunday, about the same time as overnight lows could dip down to freezing levels, according to South.
Merced has seen almost 8 inches of rain so far this season, which is significantly more than the same time last year. The area tallied less than 3 inches through Feb. 14 of last year, according to records.
Heavy rains in Mariposa caused mud to flow onto Highway 49, according to the California Department of Transportation. Maintenance crews worked to keep it clear.
Four to 8 inches of snow are forecast for the foothills above 1,500 feet, forecasters say, and the Sierras could get anywhere from 1 to 3 feet.
Winter storm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierras and an advisory was issued for areas above 1,500 feet, South said on Friday.
“You’re probably looking at travel delays, road closures,” he said. “It would be a good idea to check road conditions if you’re going to travel in those areas.”
Snow in Mariposa shut down a number of roads and access to some skiing areas, according to the Yosemite Gateway Partners.
Highway 120, also called Big Oak Flat Road, is temporarily closed, as is Wawona Road (Highway 41) north of Yosemite National Park South Entrance. Badger Pass Road and the Yosemite Ski and Snowboard area are closed, according to the agency.
Local road conditions can be checked by phone by calling 1-800-427-7623.
