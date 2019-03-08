Merced well project will close down a section of two streets for two weeks, city says

A well installation project will block Merced motorists in the area of 16th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way between Monday and 22, city officials said on Friday.
- If traveling eastbound on 16th Street, the left turn lane onto northbound MLK J. Way will be closed.
- If traveling west on 16th Street, the far right lane will be closed west of H Street to the intersection of 16th and MLK Jr. Way.
- If traveling south on MLK, the left turn lane onto eastbound 16th Street will be closed.
