Community

Merced well project will close down a section of two streets for two weeks, city says

By Thaddeus Miller

March 08, 2019 04:47 PM

Five things that can help save your teen driver’s life

Five tips from NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer and B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) to help teens drive safely and responsibly. (Video by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star)
By
Up Next
Five tips from NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer and B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) to help teens drive safely and responsibly. (Video by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star)
By

A well installation project will block Merced motorists in the area of 16th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way between Monday and 22, city officials said on Friday.

  • If traveling eastbound on 16th Street, the left turn lane onto northbound MLK J. Way will be closed.
  • If traveling west on 16th Street, the far right lane will be closed west of H Street to the intersection of 16th and MLK Jr. Way.
  • If traveling south on MLK, the left turn lane onto eastbound 16th Street will be closed.

Thaddeus Miller

Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he has more recently been located in Merced and Los Banos.

  Comments  