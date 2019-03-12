Empty for five years, former Orchard Supply building getting a business new to Merced

The longtime eyesore that was the shuttered Orchard Supply Hardware is getting a new tenant, officials confirmed on Monday.
Planet Fitness will take over half of the building at a yet-to-be-made-public date, according to officials. The rest of the building will be made into smaller retail locations.
The Orchard location closed in 2014, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The building north of Olive Avenue and across R Street from the Merced Mall has been empty since.
The property owner is set to make improvements to the building before Planet Fitness takes over the project, officials said. It will be Merced’s first location of that brand of gym, which touts itself as a place for regular people rather than gym rats and bodybuilders.
“We create an environment where you can relax, go at your own pace and do your own thing without ever having to worry about being judged,” the website says.
The New Hampshire-based company has more than 1,700 location. The nearest to Merced can be found in Turlock and Madera.
In 2014, Stockton-based In-Shape Health Clubs moved into the building next door at 3275 R St., which housed Circuit City until it closed in November 2008.
