‘Oh-we-oh-we-oh!’ Merced fair has Morris Day and the Time this summer. Jenni Rivera tribute too

The Merced County Fair announced its line-up of performers for its five nights of live concerts in June.
The fair is June 5-9 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The shows are free with the cost of admission and include several cover bands of popular acts, but the most notable get this year is Morris Day and the Time.
June 5: James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash — Garner has played Merced Theatre a number of times, covering the music of the Man in Black. The band played inside Folsom State Prison in 2008 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Cash’s live album, which features “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Cocaine Blues.”
June 6: Country Artists Tribute to Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean — Frank Garrett, owner of Reno Vegas Entertainment, put the show together in 2014. He searched to find the best look- and sound-a-likes to create a show with popular modern country hits.
June 7: Morris Day and the Time — The biggest name on the lineup, Morris Day and the Time are known for funk hits like “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.” The Minneapolis band was also featured in “Purple Rain,” the rock musical starring Prince.
June 8: Canaan Smith — The country singer-songwriter is a burgeoning performer whose songs have been recorded by the likes of Cole Swindell, Florida-Georgia Line and Jason Aldean. He’s best known for his country charts hit “Love You Like That.”
June 9: Gracie and Jenni — Since 2012, Graciela “Gracie” Monico has been paying tribute to Jenni Rivera, a popular Spanish-language singer who was killed in a 2012 plane crash. She’s appeared on TV shows like “Don Francisco” and “Un Nuevo Dia.” Expect to hear Rivera’s hits, like “Ya Lo Sé” and “No Llega El Olvido.”
All concerts start at 8:30 p.m. and the show is free with paid fair admission. Adults are $10, 12 and younger are $5, and those younger than 5 get in free. For more on the fair, go to www.MercedCountyFair.com.
