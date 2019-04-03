Are you a Merced-area resident who gets power from MID? Your bill’s going up

Merced CA power customers to see 2 percent increase, MID says Customers who get their electricity from the Merced Irrigation District will soon see a 2 percent increase in their bill, officials with the water district announced on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Customers who get their electricity from the Merced Irrigation District will soon see a 2 percent increase in their bill, officials with the water district announced on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Customers who get their electricity from the Merced Irrigation District will soon see a 2 percent increase in their bill, officials with the water district announced.

The increase is the first change to the rate since 2010 and MID said it was necessary to keep up with rising costs of operation.

The rate change will be effective May 1 and reflected on June bills.

The water district supplies its power to about 10,000 homes and businesses in eastern Merced County. The fees paid by customers are put into the operation of the system and do not provide profits or dividend payments to investors, MID officials said in a news release.

Texas-based NewGen Strategies & Solutions conducted a study before recommending the increase, the release said.

MID customers will also see an adjustment in the structure of their billing. The bills come with a fixed charge and a charge that varies depending on how much energy the customer uses.

During the next five years, customers can expect to see the fixed rate increase while the variable rate decreases, MID said.

Also adopted Tuesday were policy changes intended to further protect MID customers from power theft, according to the news release.

Additional information can be found at www.mercedid.org.



